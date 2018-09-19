Giants' Brandon Belt: Season likely over

Manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Belt's (knee) season is likely over, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt is on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to battle a recurring knee issue. While an MRI over the weekend revealed no structural damage, continued discomfort has prompted the Giants to send the veteran first baseman back to San Francisco for additional testing. He could undergo surgery in the near future. Either way, Belt figures to sit out the remainder of the season with the Giants out of playoff contention, leaving Austin Slater and Aramis Garcia to cover first base.