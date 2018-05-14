Giants' Brandon Belt: Seeing more time in left field
Belt started in left field and went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.
It was Belt's third start in the outfield over the Giants' previous five games, as manager Bruce Bochy looks for a creative way to fill the offensive void in left field. The veteran first baseman logged 16 games (10 starts) in the outfield last year, so he is no stranger to this lineup configuration. The 30-year-old is slashing .286/.396/.496 through 37 games this season, and gaining outfield eligibility (assuming he does at some point this year) can only help his steady value.
