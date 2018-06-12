Giants' Brandon Belt: Set for batting practice
Belt (appendicitis) will participate in a full batting practice Wednesday, the Mercury News reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy hinted that it's possible Belt could be activated from the disabled list this weekend, perhaps after a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Belt was originally projected to miss three weeks after undergoing an appendectomy June 2. He currently leads the Giants in home runs with 11 and has been a top-10 fantasy first baseman to date despite the missed time.
