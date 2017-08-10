Play

Giants' Brandon Belt: Set to see doctors Friday

Belt (concussion) is scheduled to visit doctors Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt, who was placed on the disabled list over the weekend after taking a pitch off his helmet against the Diamondbacks, said he is feeling better and is expected to rest some more before being reevaluated. He isn't planning to see a specialist at this point -- which is good news -- though he still remains without a timetable for his return. More should be known following Friday's checkup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast