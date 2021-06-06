Manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday that Belt (oblique) will likely be activated from the injured list during the Giants' upcoming five-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Texas, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

San Francisco was dealt a massive blow Sunday when Evan Longoria (shoulder) was placed on the IL with an injury that will likely sideline him 4-to-6 weeks, but the impending return of Belt cushions the loss of Longoria to some degree. Kapler said that Belt has resumed fielding ground balls and running the bases, activities that presumably represent the final hurdles he'll need to clear in his recovery from a left oblique strain. Since the Giants will have the designated hitter available for their two-game set in Texas, they would have the luxury of easing Belt back into the mix in a non-defensive role if they choose to activate him Tuesday.