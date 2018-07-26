Giants' Brandon Belt: Shut down minimum five days with bone bruise

Belt (knee) will be shut down from baseball activities for at least five days to let his bone bruise heal, Shayna Rubin of The Athletic San Francisco reports.

The Giants have already placed Belt on the disabled list, and Rubin's report gives a clearer indication of how long he'll be out. Belt will be sidelined until early next week as a best-case scenario before resuming activities, but the Giants figure to have a further update on his outlook towards the end of that five-day window. Look for the Giants to lean on Pablo Sandoval and Buster Posey at first in the interim.