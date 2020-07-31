Belt is not in the lineup against lefty Mike Minor and the Rangers on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's unclear whether Belt's absence Friday is due to the fact that the Giants are facing a southpaw or the fact that he only just returned from an Achilles injury Thursday. Whatever the reason, Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his absence.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Draws three walks•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Activated from injured list•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: On track for Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Expected back Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Will start season on injured list•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Status for Opening Day in doubt•