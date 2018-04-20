Giants' Brandon Belt: Sits versus lefty Friday
Belt is out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With southpaw Andrew Heaney taking the hill for Los Angeles, Belt will head to the bench for a night off. Buster Posey will move to first base to replace him, allowing Nick Hundley to log a start behind the dish.
