site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-brandon-belt-sitting-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Belt is not in Sunday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Belt will take a seat with southpaw Alex Young on the mound for Arizona. Wilmer Flores will take over duties at first base and fifth in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read