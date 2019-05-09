Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting out against lefty

Belt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The Giants will keep three lefty bats (Belt, Joe Panik and Stephen Vogt) on the bench for the series finale with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for the Rockies. Belt actually owns a respectable career 113 wRC+ versus southpaws, but he's been below 100 in every season since 2017. Tyler Austin will take his spot at first base and bat second.