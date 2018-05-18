Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting out Friday

Belt (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy indicated he was likely to give Belt the day off Friday after it was revealed the veteran first baseman was dealing with knee soreness, but he was still going to feel things out in batting practice. The 30-year-old will get an additional day to rest up before being evaluated again Saturday, with Buster Posey taking over at first base for the Giants on Friday.