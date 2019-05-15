Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting out Wednesday

Belt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt rejoined the lineup Tuesday after missing a pair of contests due to a knee injury, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his first game back. There has been no news suggesting the first baseman suffered a setback Tuesday, so it appears the Giants are simply easing him back into action. Pablo Sandoval is starting at first and hitting cleanup in place of Belt.