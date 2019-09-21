Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting vs. LHP

Belt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Belt has not been a strict platoon player this season -- he has made 28 starts against lefties -- lately manager Bruce Bochy has been turning elsewhere when the Giants face a southpaw. Austin Slater gets the nod at first base in this one.

