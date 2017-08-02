Giants' Brandon Belt: Smacks 17th homer Tuesday
Belt went 2-for-5 with a double and his 17th home run of the season in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Oakland.
It took the Belt just one game in August to match his home run total from the entire month of July. The veteran first baseman has now gone 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits since returning from a minor wrist injury July 30. Despite his patient approach at the plate, the 29-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter over the course of his seven-year career, so we could be seeing the beginning of another hot stretch from Belt.
