Giants' Brandon Belt: Smashes third homer

Cron went 2-for-4 with three RBI in the Giants' 6-4 win over Tampa Bay Saturday.

Belt hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Ryan Yarbrough, increasing the San Francisco lead to three runs. He also had an RBI single in the third inning. The 30-year old now has his batting average up to .250 and has eight RBI for the season.

