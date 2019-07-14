Giants' Brandon Belt: Socks solo shot
Belt went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 win over Milwaukee.
Belt launched his first homer since June 27 but has already collected four multi-hit games in July. It was his 11th long ball of the season and he has a shot at reaching the 20-homer mark for the first time in his MLB career.
