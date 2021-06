Belt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a triple and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Belt recorded his third straight multi-hit contest and it seems his 0-for-16 slump earlier this month is a thing of the past. The slugging first baseman also ended a streak of 16 straight games without a homer with his three-run shot off Ryan Buchter in the fifth inning. Belt is hitting .323 with a 1.093 OPS across nine games this month following a stint on the injured list.