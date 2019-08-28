Giants' Brandon Belt: Solid line in loss

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Belt was the only Giant hitter to really get to Mike Leake, getting involved in both runs scored against the Arizona starter. The 31-year-old's struggles this season (.229/.340/.386) had him batting near the bottom of the order for the past month, but Buster Posey's absence from the starting lineup afforded the first baseman a rare start near the top of the order. Belt showed some signs of life at the plate last week with a pair of homers, but he is hitting just .185 (5-for-27) in eight games since then. The veteran will have to put together an extended hot streak in order to restore faith in fantasy owners at this point.