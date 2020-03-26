Play

Giants' Brandon Belt: Solid spring performance

Belt slashed .280/.321/.560 with two home runs and one stolen base through 10 games before spring training was suspended.

The veteran first baseman has historically been a strong performer in the Cactus League, and that trend continued in 2020. Belt had a career-worst 99 wRC+ in 2019 but is poised for another season starting at first base for the Giants.

