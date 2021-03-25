Belt (heel) is starting Thursday's spring game against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Belt has had a slow start to spring training after offseason heel surgery and various illnesses, but he'll make his first appearance at first base during Thursday's Cactus League game while batting second. The Giants haven't yet announced whether Belt will be ready for the start of the regular season in a week.
