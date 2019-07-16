Giants' Brandon Belt: Starts both games of doubleheader

Belt went a combined 2-for-6 with two walks, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Belt led off in both contests -- as he has done for most of July -- and got on base four times as the Giants took both contests. The 31-year-old is slashing .241/.367/.422 and has already surpassed last season's total of 50 runs with 53 through 91 games this year.