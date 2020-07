Manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday he isn't "100 percent sure" Belt (heel) will be ready for Opening Day, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman was out of his walking boot Tuesday and took some swings in the batting cage, but his status for the season opener next week remains up in the air. The exhibition contests against the A's next Monday and Tuesday could end up being Belt's final chance to prove his game readiness if he can't return to intrasquad action this week.