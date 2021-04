Belt went 1-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Belt walked in each of his first three at-bats of the evening before ripping a RBI single to center in the seventh and then eventually stealing second. The stolen base was a rarity for the 33-year-old and it was encouraging to see Belt finding ways to get on base, as he's now slashing .205/.352/.455 with three home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored and a respectable 10:16 BB:K.