Giants' Brandon Belt: Strikes out three times in return

Belt (wrist) went hitless with three strikeouts and a walk in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Belt had missed the previous two games with a sprained wrist after being scratched from Sunday's game against San Diego. He will resume his duties at first base and will look to improve on his .242 average at the plate now that he's back.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast