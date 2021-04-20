Belt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 2-0 win over the Phillies.

A Chase Anderson curveball caught too much of the plate in the third inning and Belt launched it over the fence in right field, the only real mistake made by a pitcher on either squad all night. The veteran first baseman has three home runs on the year, all of which have come in the last eight games as he climbs out of an early-season hole, but his .211/.318/.500 slash line shows he has more work to do.

