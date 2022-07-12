Belt (knee) went 3-for-3 with a double in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Belt missed Sunday's game with knee tenderness, but it was never expected to be a long-term absence. The first baseman was perfect at the plate Monday in his second straight multi-hit effort before he was lifted for pinch hitter Austin Slater in the eighth inning. Belt has gone 6-for-7 across his last three games. He's still batting a mediocre .232, but he's posted a .745 OPS with six home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen bases in 48 contests. Belt should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers, but he's often been on the bench against southpaws.