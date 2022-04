Belt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a 5-2 victory against the Mets.

Belt registered the only long ball of the contest when he went deep to right field in the second inning. The homer was his fourth of the campaign, tied for fifth in the league. He's coming off a 2021 season during which he slugged a career-high 29 homers in only 325 at-bats.