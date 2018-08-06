Giants' Brandon Belt: Takes grounders Monday

Belt (knee) took grounders for the second straight day Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt was reportedly working a little more aggressively during Monday's fielding session. He's hoping to resume running later in the week, after which a more concrete return date will hopefully come into focus. The first baseman has been on the disabled list since July 26 with a bone bruise in his knee. Belt said he expects to wear a knee brace once activated. In the meantime, Austin Slater will continue to fill in for Belt at first base.