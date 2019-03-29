Giants' Brandon Belt: Takes seat Friday

Belt is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Deigo, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt took the collar on Opening Day and will likely have to wait until Saturday to pick up his first hit of the 2019 campaign, barring a pinch-hit appearance. Buster Posey will slot in at first base, allowing for Erik Kratz to start behind the plate.

