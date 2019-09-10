Giants' Brandon Belt: Three-hit game

Belt went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was Belt's second three-hit performance over his last 10 starts. The struggling first baseman is starting to look a little more like his former self over that span, slashing .263/.349/.526 with six extra-base hits. Belt will have to get hotter than this to restore faith in fantasy owners after spurning them with a .231/.341/.397 slash line overall this season.