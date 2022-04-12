Belt went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Belt and Brandon Crawford were the only Giants to record multiple hits in the contest. Through three games, Belt is 5-for-12 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs scored. He was hampered by knee inflammation in spring training, but it hasn't been much of an issue for the first baseman once the games started to count. He should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers, though he may be on the bench occasionally versus southpaws.