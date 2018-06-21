Giants' Brandon Belt: Three hits Wednesday
Belt went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
Belt mashed a ground rule double to knot up the score in what turned out to be a five-run sixth inning. The 30-year-old is now 5-for-19 with a homer and four RBI in five games since returning from the disabled list to bring his slash line to .305/.401/.543 on the year.
