Giants' Brandon Belt: To take swings Monday

Belt (appendicitis) will begin taking swings Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt has been out since June 2 after undergoing an appendicitis. If he's able to take swings without any pain, it's reasonable to expect him to rejoin the Giants shortly thereafter. We should hopefully receive an update on his condition following Monday's workout.

