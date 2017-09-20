Play

Giants' Brandon Belt: Transferred to 60-day DL

Belt (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Wednesday.

It was widely assumed that Belt was done for the year, and this move makes it official. Belt suffered a concussion in early August, adding to his extensive history of head injuries. These issues are very serious and will always be a concern, but if healthy, Belt should be the Giants' starter at first base again next season.

