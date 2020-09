Belt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's loss against San Diego.

Belt started another hitting streak and has hit safely in seven of the Giants' last eight games. Despite enduring a slow start to the season, Belt will end the 2020 campaign as one of San Francisco's top offensive threats. He enters the final game of the year hitting .315 with a 1.032 OPS -- both are career-best marks for the 32-year-old veteran.