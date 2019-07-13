Giants' Brandon Belt: Two hits from leadoff spot

Belt went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over Milwaukee.

Belt continues to bat first in the order following the All-Star break. The veteran first baseman has been doing an extraordinary impression of a traditional leadoff hitter, slashing .361/.452/.471 with a stolen base and eight runs scored in nine games in that role. While unconventional (compared to his heart-of-the-order profile), Belt continues to be the Giants' top on-base man by a long shot, so he should stick atop the order for the foreseeable future.

