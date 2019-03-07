Giants' Brandon Belt: Two hits Wednesday

Belt went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's spring training loss to the Rangers.

Belt has now gone 4-for-13 with a home run in five spring appearances. The first baseman underwent a procedure on his right knee at the tail end of the 2018 season, so his early presence and production in camp signals that it will be all systems go for Belt on Opening Day.

