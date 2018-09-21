Giants' Brandon Belt: Undergoes knee surgery

Belt had season-ending right knee surgery Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt went under the knife to clean up his meniscus, effectively putting an end to his 2018 season. He finished with a .255/.344/.415 slash line through 113 ballgames. Manager Bruce Bochy stated that Belt will be ready for the start of spring training.

