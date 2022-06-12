Belt (knee) probably won't return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt hasn't been announced as suffering a setback, but manager Gabe Kapler indicated it could still be a few days before he's back. As long as the first baseman is sidelined, there should be more playing time available for Darin Ruf. It's questionable if Belt will return during next week's series versus the Royals -- nothing definitive has been determined on how much longer Belt is out.