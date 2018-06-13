Giants' Brandon Belt: Won't return over weekend

Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Belt (appendicitis) to return during the Giants' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday and runs through June 28, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was hope that Belt would be cleared to return from the disabled list over the weekend, but that's no longer in play. The first baseman is expected to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment once he's ready to start playing games. He's been out since undergoing an appendectomy June 2.