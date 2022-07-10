Belt (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt, who already spent time on the injured list earlier this season with right knee inflammation, is dealing with renewed tenderness in his knee. He'll be on the bench for the second game in a row, but the Giants remain hopeful that his injury isn't anything that will keep him out through the All-Star break. Even if the knee issue hadn't cropped up in Saturday's 3-1 win, the lefty-hitting Belt may have been due to receive Sunday's game off anyway with southpaw MacKenzie Gore taking the hill for San Diego.