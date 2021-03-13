Belt (heel) battled COVID-19 in January and mononucleosis in February, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Belt at least feels good in his recovery from October heel surgery, but it's been a brutal winter for the veteran first baseman. He hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day, but he's yet to get into game action this spring, so he appears to be running out of time. Even if he does make the Opening Day roster, he'll likely need frequent rest to start the season, as his conditioning presumably isn't where he'd want it to be after battling a pair of long-term illnesses. At-bats could be freed up early in the season for some combination of Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf or Austin Slater.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not quite ready for game action•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Participates in baseball activities•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Dealing with illness•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Could miss Opening Day•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Opts for surgery on heel•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Two-hit performance Saturday•