Belt (heel) will run the bases Sunday and could get into game action by the end of next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right heel in October and then saw his recovery delayed first by COVID-19 in January and then by mononucleosis in February. He hasn't been officially ruled out for Opening Day, but the projected timeline would have him getting into game action with potentially less than a week until the regular season begins. A short stay on the injured list wouldn't be a surprise and could open up starts for Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf or Austin Slater.