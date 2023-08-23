Doval (5-4) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He allowed two runs on two hits and issued a walk and a hit-by-pitch in one-third of an inning.

Doval was tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead in the ninth, but proceeded to load the bases on a hit-by-pitch, single and intentional walk. Trea Turner then plated two with a walk-off single, resulting in the blown save and loss for Doval. After converting 33 of his first 36 save opportunities this season, the 26-year-old closer has now blown three consecutive save chances. Despite the rough patch, Doval still owns a solid 2.60 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with 12.2 K/9 across 55.1 innings this year.