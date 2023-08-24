Doval blew the save Wednesday, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks without recording an out in an 8-6 win over the Phillies.

Doval walked the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning before Bryce Harper launched a three-run homer to tie the game 5-5. It's been a brutal stretch for Doval, who's now taken four straight blown saves. He's allowed five runs over his last two appearances while recording just one out in that span. Overall, Doval's ERA is up to 3.09 with a 1.14 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB across 55.1 innings while going 33-for-40 in save chances this season.