Doval (5-3) walked one and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win after taking a blown save Sunday versus Atlanta.

Doval was in the game when Ronald Acuna stole a base and scored on an error, but the run went on Taylor Rogers' line. The Giants then pulled ahead in the ninth inning and Doval was able to protect the one-run lead. He's earned more wins (three) than saves (two) over his last eight appearances, with each of those wins coming after he was charged with a blown save. Doval has converted 33 of 38 save chances while pitching to a 2.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB through 55 innings this season as one of the top closers in the league.