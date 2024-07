Doval allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Doval has converted his first two save chances in July after a tumultuous June. He's allowed one run over his last seven innings, converting four of his five save chances in that span. Overall, he's 16-for-19 in saves with a 4.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 34.2 innings, though his status as the Giants' closer hasn't been threatened.