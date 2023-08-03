Doval pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Doval was efficient, throwing eight pitches (six strikes) in the outing. He's tossed three scoreless innings over the last four days, which puts some question into his availability for a potential save situation in Thursday's day game, though the Giants' off day Friday could make that a moot point. Doval is 32-for-35 in save chances with a 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB through 50 innings as one of the top closers in the majors.