Doval walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to convert the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Doval walked Carlos Santana before retiring the next three batters in order. This was Doval's first save since May 30 -- he picked up a hold, a blown save and two wins in his last eight outings, and his scoreless streak is up to 6.2 innings. He owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 27.1 innings while converting nine of 11 save chances this year. Doval remains the Giants' top options for saves, though Jake McGee and Jose Alvarez have also closed out games in June.