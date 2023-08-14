Doval (4-3) got the win over the Rangers in extra innings Sunday, but he allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings.

Giants' starter Logan Webb was one out away from a complete-game shutout Sunday, but manager Gabe Kapler would not take his chances and called upon Doval to close things out after Webb allowed a two-out double. Doval got what he thought was a game-ending ground ball, but Ezequiel Duran beat the throw from Brandon Crawford and the run scored to force extra innings. Doval worked through some trouble in extras as well and allowed the Rangers to take the lead after he balked home a run following a leadoff single. The 25-year-old was bailed out in the bottom half of the frame after the Giants walked it off and awarded him his second win since the All-Star break. Doval now has two saves and a win in four appearances this month and sits at a 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33 saves in 53 games on the year.